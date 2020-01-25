The importance of getting your kids in the kitchen

A program coordinator for St. Luke's has written an article for the Southern Idaho kids magazine about the importance of getting kids in the kitchen.

The article highlights some of the reasons why getting your kids in the kitchen is a good idea. First, they learn how to make some easy recipes and be open to trying new foods.

Kids are more likely to try carrots if they cooked them before hand.

It also helps your kids learn how to do simple math and measuring equations.

"If parents are nervous to get their kids in the kitchen, I would encourage them just to set some simple ground rules and have the children be a part of setting those rules," said Makenzie Ellsworth with St. Luke's. "So, for example one could be talking positively about all the food in the kitchen, versus having any negative comments towards the food as well as being open minded in trying everything that they make, even just one bite of what they make in the kitchen."

Eating the meals as a family afterwards also makes for a positive experience with your kids.