One licensed clinical social worker at St. Luke’s is working to educate parents on the importance of raising a resilient child.

It can be hard for parents to watch their child go through hard times, but sometimes the best thing is to let your child figure out their complications by themselves.

If parents are always trying to protect your child from the hard times, they won't know what to do when they grow up and have to face disappointment.

“In general, parents want to help their children, we don't want to see our kids suffer,” said Licensed clinical social worker Josh Hutchinson. “But they won't be suffering if they are leaning problem solving strategies, every day at school, or in life, if a child forgets their backpack, or doesn't do the quiz right, or gets a c or d we don't have to go and snowplow through, we can allow the child to experience natural consequences of their own behavior.”

Supporting your child is the best thing to do when they are facing disappointment, it's important just to show them that you love them.

