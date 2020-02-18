Magic Valley pink garbage cans raise $18K for mobile mammography coach

PSI Environmental Systems is still distributing pink trash carts to help bring awareness to breast cancer.

The trash company will personally deliver the pink carts in exchange for standard bins for a one-time donation fee for $50.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds will go to St. Luke's Health Foundation for mammograms that helps pay for the mobile mammography coach, which travels to rural areas and provides 2,000 mammograms each year to those who may not have access.

So far, the community has raised $18,000 since July. And more than 350 pink carts are currently in the Magic Valley.

Jason Kirschenmann, operations manager at PSI, says the idea came after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer about 10 years ago.

"Women have to go get checked," Kirschenmann said. "This allows us to donate for women that can't afford to do it. It supplements that so they can go get checked because early detection is huge."

Kirschenmann said he hopes to continue this cause, adding three to four carts are distributed in the Magic Valley every week.