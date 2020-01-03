The price of Insulin remains high

KMVT spoke with a pharmacist at Kurt's pharmacy who shared the struggles he sees customers dealing with daily.

KMVT also got the opportunity to speak with a Type One diabetic who shared her personal feelings towards the price of insulin and it's constant high price.

The price of all the insulin within the fridge at Kurt's pharmacy is estimated at about $30,000 or more. Right now the cost of one vial of insulin in $300. That's the same price it was when KMVT reported on it in 2018.

Paula Shreiner is a Type One diabetic who will be paying $3,000 dollars, out of pocket in the next six months for medical supplies. That's not even including the cost of her insulin

"it makes me extremely angry," said Schreiner "because I think they blame people for being diabetic because they say overweight or have their health problems but, those of us who have been juvenile diabetics that's a totally different story."

Schreiner is not alone, Pharmacist Chris Johnson with Kurt's Pharmacy said that they see this daily.

"Yeah we definitely seen tears at the pharmacy counter, you know a lot of people just trying to figure out what they can do, people ask if they can pick it up now and hold their payment till payday, things like that," Johnson said.

If the price of this drug were to continue to rise, Johnson said he does not know what people would do.

"it's not something you could just not take, somewhere there has to be happy medium where drug companies get the money they need, and patients get the drugs they need," said Johnson.

Johnson says that their are generic versions of insulin at about a half price but even then it's still expensive especially for those without insurance.