The reason behind Microsoft Windows 7 discontinuing

This month, Microsoft said goodbye to its 10-year-old operating system – windows 7.

Technical support for the operating system ended, so they'll no longer receive support for any software-related issues, software updates or security fixes for windows 7.

Without security updates, windows 7 users are easy targets for viruses, hackers and malware. Microsoft strongly encourages upgrading to windows 10 for this reason.

"From windows 7 to windows 10 is they rebuilt everything using the newest technologies, that way everything can become more stable and more updated as we progress through the future," Matthew Benoit Lafleur said, the advance repair agent geek squad at Best Buy.

Twin Falls Vice Mayor Ruth Pierce said she upgraded her windows earlier in the year, and so far she's loving it.

"I actually really like it," Pierce said. "I grew up when the first windows came out clear to now, making the transitions, there's a lot of features I don't know about yet, but so far so good, and it seems to be a lot faster."

According to Benoit Lafleur, typically Microsoft updates their windows version every 5 to 7 seven years... but more recently, he said, the company is talking about keeping windows 10 for a longer run, but that all depends on what happens in the future.

However, recently, users have widely reported after switching to windows 10, their data from desktop and start menu were getting deleted.

A staff at Microsoft acknowledge the issue on Monday, and have since provided ways for users to fix the bug on their website page.