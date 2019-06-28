'There’s always a little sticker shock' | Commissioners hear preliminary cost for proposed judicial complex

The Twin Falls County Commissioners are at least one step closer toward figuring out the plans for remodeling the county courthouse and jail.

Twin Falls County Commissioners meet with architects about judicial complex plans (KMVT image)

On Friday afternoon, the three commissioners met with architect Lombard Conrad on the preliminary plans for the remodel of the judicial complexes.

"There’s always a little sticker shock," said Jack Johnson, commissioner.

Sticker shock because the number the architects presented was about $80 million dollars. They are looking at adding a building to the current courthouse and remodeling the current courthouse. Doing that is estimated to cost a little more than $30 million. Building a new county jail and remodeling the current one will cost a little more than $50 million.

"Overall, the number we thought we would be at is still pretty close or the same of what the original estimates are," Johnson said.

A committee dedicated to doing surveys and figuring out what the needs are for the judicial complex estimated the project to be around $85 million.

"We’re still looking at all the options out there, we weren’t expecting these numbers today so we’ve got to absorb that," Johnson said.

The commissioners, right now, are thinking about building another facility right next to the historic courthouse in downtown Twin Falls. In the proposed building, they would have eight courts on two different floors, and then a third floor for shell space, or space that they could build into at a later date.

"It’s cheaper today to put that floor on there when we know in 10 years, we know we’re going to need to occupy that with more courtrooms," he said.

The current judicial building would be remodeled.

"If you look in there now, if anybody goes down there and looks, the employees that are in there, they’re crammed in there, almost unusable space at this point. That’s not serving the public when they come in, they’re stacked up," he said.

For the jail, they were thinking about having a men's facility built near the juvenile probation building in south Twin Falls, but spacing might not work. They were wanting to remodel the current jail facility for just women only.

The price presented to the commissioners did not include the cost of land, either. But officials still have time to narrow down their plans and figure out exactly what they want and what they need.

"We do have our municipal partners and we'll talk to them, might be able to work a trade so we don’t have a cost factor involved with that," he said.

Johnson said they have to do some work in both the jail and the courthouse.

"It just depends on what that mechanism is. It may be a partial bond, partial lease purchase, or something," he continued. "Whatever we can figure out, for the least impact on our citizens, and still be able to maintain the service we need to is what we’re going to shoot for."

He said trying to figure out how to accommodate all the pieces together is tough.

"This is a huge amount of money. One of the hard things that’s hard for folks to understand is that we’re mandated by law to provide a jail. We’re mandated to run courts, so we have to figure out how we can do that and still stay within the parameters of what we’re mandated to do," he said.

The next meeting is in July. The architects will be doing a presentation for the committee and get their input.