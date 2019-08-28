Thomas Carnival inspects rides ahead of 2019 Twin Falls County Fair

Thomas Carnival Inc. was in full swing on Tuesday to get the rides and games ready for the 2019 Twin Falls County Fair.

(Source: KMVT)

Staff members with the carnival were inspecting all the rides to make sure they are working properly and safe for the community.

"They got to sound good, they got to meet the inspection standards," said John Hanschen, president of Thomas Carnival Inc. "We have an outside, third-party inspector that is here and will do the opening inspections on Wednesday before we open."

There are nearly 30 rides at the fairgrounds for the community to enjoy. Hanschen said he has a 100-plus staff members that worked on setting up the games and rides.

"It takes about 150 total," he said.

The carnival rides open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The public can purchase day ride vouchers for $21. All day ride vouchers are available at any Oasis Stop 'N Go. or the fairgrounds.