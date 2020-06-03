Thousands attend vigil at Idaho Statehouse in Boise

Thousands of people attended a vigil in front of the Idaho Statehouse in Boise to protest the killing of George Floyd in a largely peaceful demonstration.

Organizers of the Black Lives Matter Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday evening said the intention was to remember black Americans killed in recent years, many by police.

Similar but smaller gatherings took place in other parts of the state, including Ketchum, Hailey, Twin Falls, Sandpoint, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

After the vigil in Boise ended about 10 p.m., tensions rose between protesters and counter-protesters.

But police reported no arrests, injuries or damage to property in the area.