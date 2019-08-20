Thousands raised for suicide prevention in golf scramble event

Th Second Annual Memorial Benefit for Shaylon Shaffer helped raised money for the Mini-Cassia Suicide, Prevent & Support Corporation as well as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationon Tuesday.

The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce president said $5,000 was donated to the the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and $25,000 was donated to PAUSE, which is the Mini-Cassia Suicide, Prevent & Support Corporation. (KMVT/Garrett Hottle)

The event was in honor Shaylon Shaffer a friend of the Nick and Scott Lynch, the presidents of Mr. Gas and Lynch Oil who hosted the golf fundraiser.

Kyle Hodges, the Mini-Cassia PAUSE president, said she hopes this creates a broader conversation about suicide prevention.

"It's really important that we start having a conversation we talk about other health conditions and sometimes suicide is associated with mental health," Hodges said. "And I think it's important that we talk about this subject and support our families and friends in the community who have lost loved ones."

If you or someone you know is thinking about committing suicide, that person needs to contact the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357 or visit here