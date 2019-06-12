UPDATE: Thousands of customers were without power in Gooding for hours

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.: Idaho Power said about 2,000 plus customers in Gooding now have their power restored.

The outage began at about 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

ORIGINAL:

Idaho Power said more than 2,000 customers are without power in Gooding.

A communications specialist with the company said the outage began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 6:50 p.m., 2,183 people are without power and they have restored service to about a couple hundred other customers.

Idaho Power said no people were involved with the cause of the outage and it is still under investigation.

Viewers reached out to KMVT saying there was an accident that may have caused it, but SIRCOMM and Idaho State Police have no crashes reported out in that area.