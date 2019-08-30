Threat against student prompts precautionary evacuation for East Minico Middle School

A reported threat against a student prompted a Minidoka County school to hold an emergency evacuation drill Friday morning.

A news release issued by the Minidoka County School District Superintendent Kenneth Cox explained that on Friday schools would have a heightened security by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office.

An East Minico Middle school student received a personal threat Thursday evening through social media. School authorities were made aware in the morning. There was no threat against the school. Cox said the drill was a precautionary measure and held at 8:30 a.m. East Minico students were sent to Minico High School.

Police advised the school and school district to keep students inside when they arrived.

Students of parents who chose to keep their child home would have an excused absence.