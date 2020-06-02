Tick season safety tips and prevention

We have some helpful tips, to keep yourself and your furry friend safe from ticks, during tick season.

Warmer temperatures mixed with grassy areas, are the perfect environment for ticks to wait to latch on to a warm body. Dogs are the ideal animal, ticks can find. Since, they get into grassy areas and can't pull the ticks off themselves.

Before you head back home after going on a walk with your dog, always make sure to check your dog for ticks, before jumping inside your car. The more you look for ticks, the better chance your animals doesn't bitten.

We spoke with The Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic and Hospital’s medical director and owner, Dr. Zsigmond Szanto, to find out what you should do you if you find ticks on your furry companion.

“If we see any evidence of ticks and if your dog ends up with a tick, there are several different products you can use. Anything from topical, to injectable, to oral medication. It’s important to contact your veterinarian and they will come up with the best suggestion for your particular lifestyle."

Tick bites could cause many diseases including; tick borne disease in dogs, which requires immediate veterinary care.

