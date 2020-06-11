Time is running out to submit your tax returns

Time is running out for residents in Idaho to file your taxes, the deadline for state taxes is Monday June 15.

The deadline was changed from April 15 to June 15 for the first time ever because of COVID-19.

Jennifer Johnson at Liberty Tax says having the deadline changed has caused some people to postpone submitting their files, which means now people are stressed to get them done in time.

"This is a very unprecedented time in the event that this has never happened before, they have never extended the deadline of taxes, and so for it to have happened," said Jennifer Johnson. "I mean it's amazing to just be able to be here when it happened, and there are pros and cons to it, really we are able to help out customers through getting the stimulus, and getting their refund so the extended time has been nice."

The federal deadline isn't until July 15, but in Idaho you have to submit them both together.