'Tis the season for eggnog

Tuesday is National Eggnog Day — one of the most popular beverages served during the holidays.

Eggnog is a sweetened dairy-based beverage traditionally made with milk and cream, sugar, whipped eggs and spices.

Bill Stoltzfuz, co-owner of CloverLeaf Creamery in Buhl, says he uses 100 percent whole milk, adding he has a dairy farm nearby.

So far this year, the store has sold 6,000 quarts of eggnog. Customers requested the popular drink as early as October.

"...just been a little additional product that we do over the holidays and it really started out just selling a bit more over Thanksgiving and Christmas, but it's been a very high demand the last couple of years," Stoltzfuz said.

Last year, Stoltzfuz, said there was leftover eggnog — although not much, but this year, everything is expected to sell out just before the New Year.

Sarah Seppa, St. Luke's, Clinical Nutrition Manager, tells KMVT one cup of eggnog consist of 300 calories.

"I advised my patients to limit, however it being a holiday favorite and a special occasion treat," Seppa said. "I would say that people can enjoy eggnog in moderation over the holiday."