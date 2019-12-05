Title Transfer between Bureau of Reclamation and A&B Irrigation

The Bureau of Reclamation as well as A&B irrigation held an open house Wednesday night in Heyburn about the process of transferring the title of the irrigation land to the Irrigation District, A&B Irrigation District.

The Irrigation District covers 82 thousand acres, and stretches across Jerome and Minidoka counties.

“Ultimately what we are looking to do is convey all the assets of the use, convey the water, move the water around, to the district, because the district has already paid for the construction for all the improvements in the district,” said Ryan Newman, the head of the Snake Field Office. “So what we are going to do is convey title to the district, as well as interest in the lands in the district.”

A&b has been taking care of the facilities since 1966, but the Bureau of Reclamation has been the owner.

“The water users entered into this repayment contract with the United States in the early 60s they’ve been paying for the facilities for over 50 years,” said Dan Temple, A&B Irrigation Manager. “They met that obligation, so now they want title to the facilities that they paid for.”

“Nothing will change in the operation of the district, the district will still operate the same as it always has for the last 50 years we will just have the ownership of the facilities,” Temple said.

Newman said the title transfer will benefit the tax payer.

“It’s a win-win in that the government, it costs quite a bit of tax payer dollars to own and operate these things, and for the federal government to divesting our interest in it to the district, is a great tax savings, a great real dollar savings to the American tax payer,” Newman said.

For more information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/pn/programs/title/ab/index.html