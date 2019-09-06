Tobacco cessation classes begin next week in Hailey

South Central Public Health District is having their tobacco cessation classes starting next week in Hailey.

The classes in Hailey will begin on September 10th, and run through October 8th.

The classes in Hailey only run two times a year. They are once a week for five weeks.

The classes will help people quit smoking or vaping, and the Hailey classes are usually very full.

People are more likely to quit something when they are held accountable for it, which is why the classes are helpful for people.

"There is always a concern for cancer, COPD, emphysema, but also you know, being able to live longer and healthier.," said health education specialist Cody Orchard. "We know that just within 15 minutes of quitting your heart rate goes back to normal, your sense of smell and taste should come back within a week. Your lungs start to relax, all of that is within a week of quitting."

People can sign up for classes by calling Orchard at 208-737-5968.

