Toby Keith gives all-terrain wheelchair to Marine who lost legs in Afghanistan

A country music star honored a wounded veteran with a special gift before his concert.

Before his concert Friday in Pittsburgh, country music star Toby Keith gave a retired Marine corporal who lost both legs in Afghanistan a $16,000 all-terrain wheelchair. (Source: Independence Fund/CNN)

Before the show Friday, Toby Keith gave a retired Marine corporal who lost both legs in Afghanistan an all-terrain wheelchair.

In 2010, Brandon Rumbaugh was carrying a fellow Marine to safety when he stepped on an IED.

He’s able to walk with prosthetic legs, but he says this type of wheelchair will let him be more active outdoors and play with his 6-month-old daughter.

The Independence Fund, a nonprofit that helps wounded veterans, teamed up with Keith to give Rumbaugh the $16,000 wheelchair, along with backstage passes and a meet and greet with the singer.

Rumbaugh enjoyed the concert from the side of the stage and joined Keith onstage during his performance of "American Soldier."

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.