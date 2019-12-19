Tough Enough to Wear Pink receives donation from business

Tough Enough to Wear Pink received a donation Thursday morning, from local company Event Sales.

Event Sales manufactures an inflatable air lounger, called the Knapbag.

Courtney Campbell, the owner of Event Sales, told KMVT they were impressed with Tough Enough to Wear Pink, they decided to sell their pink Knapbag, starting at the end of September for 70% off their regular price, raising $3,850 dollars for the nonprofit.

“We get some small businesses that do that, and it's really great they care enough about the community to reach out and do something local for something that's a really great need,” stated Liz Hall with Tough Enough to Wear Pink.