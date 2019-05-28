Tower of London ceramic poppy finds new home with Hailey Cemetery District

A ceramic poppy that was part of the 2014 Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red at the Tower of London has new home and caretakers.

Hailey resident Jim Moss donated the poppy to the Hailey Cemetery District in December 2018, after it was given to him by his daughter for his birthday about five years ago.

"It was the 100th anniversary of the starting of World War I and a bunch of people in England made these things, made over 888,000 of them," Moss said.

The poppies from the Tower of London were eventually sold to raise money for British military charities and Moss's daughter purchase one at that time.

For several years he's lent the poppy to be displayed at the annual Hailey Cemetery Memorial Ceremony. On Monday, he stood in front of dozens of people and read the war poem "In Flanders Field" for the 18th annual event. The poppy symbolizes fallen soldiers

"They represent the battlefield and the soldiers that died, the allied soldiers that died in Belgium during World War I," Moss said.

Geegee Lowe is a cemetery board member and said they plan to use the poppy in future memorial services.

"We hope that we can put together poppies similar to it in the next year and place them on all the graves of the World War I veterans," Lowe said.

Moss said he knows the poppy will be in good hands and will be seen by future generations.

"It's here for the public. It's a good deal," he said.