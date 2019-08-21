Toyota recalls SUVs due to faulty back-up cameras

Toyota is recalling one of its popular SUVs due to a safety concern.

The carmaker says certain 2019 RAV4 and RAV4 hybrids have back-up cameras that can malfunction.

They don't always engage when the cars are in reverse, which can lead to a crash hazard if drivers aren't checking their surroundings.

Toyota is notifying affected owners. The company will replace the faulty cameras at no charge.

Concerned owners can contact the company at 1-888-270-9371.

