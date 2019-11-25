Toys for Tots campaign is underway in Twin Falls!

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted

With about 30,000 toys donated last year they are hoping to surpass that number. If you'd like to donate please refer to the link below to find your local campaign.

https://www.toysfortots.org/