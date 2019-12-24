Toys for Tots collects thousands of toys for Christmas 2019

Hundreds of children across Southern Idaho will be getting Christmas presents under the tree thanks to the annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

Toys for Tots Assistant Local Commanding Officer Debbie Johnson explained the program.

"We help families. That's the whole point of this program. Is to make sure a child wakes up on Christmas morning and has Christmas,” Johnson stated.

“The biggest portion of our kids that are on our program are kids that are on free and reduced lunch. we use the same criteria. But we also go with extenuating circumstances. We try and help families that have had medical issues, or house fires, or you know, job losses,” Johnson explained.

Johnson said they had a record year.

“We're about 8,240 toys, somewhere around in there. Which is about 7, 800 toys more than what we did last year,” Johnson explained.

It's been nonstop collecting and dropping off.

“We pulled 820 toys in one night for Jerome out of this room. And it looked pretty bare, and what was really amazing was by the next day, I had boxes of toys the community had sent in,” Johnson said.

Johnson said its part of what makes the Magic Valley special.

“To put it nicely, I feel like I have bragging rights to be in one of the best communities that we actually have in Idaho. It is amazing that I can say that when there's a need, people just take care of any need,” Johnson said.