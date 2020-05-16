Toys for Tots donates books to Jerome students

The Toys for Tots Organization has a literacy program, where they help children have the access to books.

The local Toys for Tots chapter received a donation of books, and the president of the local chapter got together with the Jerome School District to donate them.

Friday, as they received their lunches outside of the schools, the students also received a book for them to get to take home and read.

"We're very excited about this because it happens to be that they are asking the kids to bring the books back in so they can put them in the school library so give one get one is what it ended up being for today at least," said Debbie Johnson, from Toys for Tots."

The children were not expecting to get a book with their lunch, so they were excited as well.