Toys for Tots is looking for volunteers this holiday season to help sort through and organize all of the toys that people have donated.

The toy drive started on Oct. 1 and will run through the end of December.

The organization will be donating toys to families ranging from the Mini-Cassia region to Bliss and from Sun Valley to Jackpot.

Once the toys are donated, they need to be sorted through, so that each child will get something that they would use and play with.

At the moment, they are looking for volunteers to help get all their ducks in a row with the little time left before Christmas.

"One of our sayings that is really kind of cool about the Toys for Tots program is that every child deserves a little bit of Christmas," said organizer Debbie Johnson. "I mean we're not talking about giving them iPads and bikes, we're talking about giving them a little something under the tree, from mom and dad. Merry Christmas and enjoy the year."

Those interested in volunteer or donate can visit toysfortots.org for more information.