KMVT partners with Magic Valley businesses for Toys for Tots drives

KMVT will be at a number of businesses during the month of December helping collect needed toys this holiday season for southern Idaho children in need.

The community is invited to bring toys to a number of Magic Valley businesses.

KMVT Meteorologist Eric Brill will be providing live weather during the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts on the following days at these location. The community can drop toys off from 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 2 at Eastland Storage Solution, at 2274 4th Avenue East in Twin Falls.

Dec. 3 at Advanced Archery, at 251 Main Ave East in Twin Falls.

Dec. 4 at Adventure Motorsports, at 2469 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

Dec. 5 at Storage Land, at 22329 A Kimberly Road in Kimberly.

Dec. 9 at The Car Store, at 1486 Blue Lakes Blvd N in Twin Falls.

Dec. 10 at WarmArt Tattoo & Body Piercing, at 119 2nd Ave West in Twin Falls.

Dec. 11 at PSI Environmental Systems, at 222 Gem St S in Twin Falls.

Dec. 12 at Addison Car Care, at 169 Addison Ave W in Twin Falls.

Dec. 16 The Furniture Room at 1104 Main St in Buhl.

Dec. 17 at Busters Restaurant and Saloon, at 2695 US-93 in Hollister.

For more information on where to donate, how to volunteer, how to request a toy, visit toysfortots.org.