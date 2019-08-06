Idaho Farm Bureau Federation and Dairymen's Association speak on latest trade mitigation package

The U.S. Department of Agriculture

announced a new trade mitigation package in late July, aimed to provide relief to American agricultural producers who've experienced the negative impacts of what the departments term "unjustified retaliatory tariffs" on U.S. agricultural goods.

"Keep this in mind, last last year U.S. farmers got $12 billion in U.S. trade aid," publications editor of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation Sean Ellis said. "This year's is 16 billion."

The U.S Department of Agriculture deployed that $12 billion trade aid package in 2018. Idaho farms and dairies received $24 million from the first round of the payments from the package in 2018. This newly laid out trade mitigation package, adds additional funding as well as recipients eligible for funding.

"A lot more crops are included this year that are growing in Idaho, including alfalfa, hay, barley, dry peas, canola, corn, lentils, oats, and also sweet cherries and grapes will be eligible," Ellis said.

Idaho dairies received $17 million in last year's trade aid package, and while Ellis says this year it's assumed they could receive more, the exact amount and how that will be allocated from this new package is still unknown. The CEO of the Idaho Dairymen says what Idaho dairy's are receiving in trade aid isnt outweighing the cost they've incurred amid current trade disputes.

“One, there’s a lot of misconceptions about farmers and dairymen receiving subsidies," CEO of the Idaho Dairymen's AssociationRick Naerebout said. "There has been this latest round of tariff trade mitigation payments that have come out to the dairy industry. The reality is just like the round that came out last year, what they're offering in mitigation payments covers about 10 percent of the damage caused by the trade dispute."

Naerebout said the state of trade has impacted milk production in Idaho.

"They are receiving 20 cents on half of their milk production, and so essentially there receiving 10 cents on the dollar of their impact. And there might be some big numbers out there but that’s because we have some very large dairies. And so the total number looks big, but the reality is it’s a very small portion of the expense.”

At the center of the cause for this latest round of trade mitigation plans is the nation of China, which took a retaliatory step Monday by devaluing its currency to its weakest point in close to a decade in response to a new set of tariffs leveled against Chinese goods employed by the Trump Administration last week.

"It was discouraging to see there was additional level of tariffs put on Chinese goods. To us that’s a signal that we're not anywhere close to having an agreement between us and China. China is the third largest trade partner for U.S. dairy so is a key player in the dairy industry. And to continue to see the dispute escalated instead of being resolved is disappointing to the dairy industry.”

Naerebout still believes that despite the current state of agriculture economics, brighter days are ahead.

“We're a very resilient industry. We have not a had a good economic year since 2014," he said. "We might hit bumps in the road, but there’s always going to be a very strong dairy industry in the Magic Valley."

