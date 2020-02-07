Trades and Industry Program enrollment is on the rise at CSI

The College of Southern Idaho is seeing an increase in students interested in the trade and industry department, in fact, enrollment is up 17% this school year.

Seniors in high school have lots of options after graduation, and one of them is the trade and industry program at CSI.

We have a myriad of jobs that are available for students, we actually have 100% job placement right now, which is awesome, actually many of my students have jobs before they even graduate, which is even better," said Eli Bowles, the Assistant Professor for Renewable Energy & Industrial Systems Technology.

Bowles teaches the renewable energy program… and he says that the hands on experience is what makes it so appealing to many of his students.

"I like to work in the field, and the job market for renewable energy is extremely high, especially in this area," said second year student Nate Guymon.

Another student in the program started right after high school, and is four months away from graduating.

It’s awesome, I love what I learn here, it works really well I can really balance it with having a work schedule and a school schedule, a lot of what we do is hands on," said Tyler Kuehn, a second year student.

The question remains… why is enrollment up 17 percent in the trades and industry program?

There is a lot of jobs out there and I look yesterday and there are 30 jobs in this valley alone, just waiting for people to fill," said Rodney Higgins, the instructor for the heavy equipment, AG diesel program.

For more information on how to apply, you can visit https://www.csi.edu/trade-industry-department/