Traffic hazard in the Magic Valley

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office took to their Facebook page to give those in the Magic Valley traffic tips as they've noticed an increase in both trucks and cars with wide tires that extend out past the side of the vehicle fenders.

Since winter is slowly coming, Twin Falls police said they've noticed all sorts of materials on the roadway from sand and de-icing agents, to larger size material to help with one's traction. But when your vehicle doesn't have mudflaps or your tires extend beyond fenders, you then create a traffic hazard and can damage the vehicles behind you. For example, their windshield.

"If they conform to the law, then we don't have to worry about it. And everybody on the road is safer," Sgt. Ryan Howe said.

Howe added if you disobey the law, you will get a fine of $67 with no points assessed to your driver's license since it's a non-moving violation.

But, you can't have multiple violations. If you don't have mudflaps or fender flares your fine will double, he said.