Trailing of the Sheep Festival nominated for USA Today's best fall festival

One of the festivals in south central Idaho is on the nomination list for Best Fall Festival for USA Today.

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival was chosen as one of the 20 nominees in USA Today and their 10 Best edition across the nation.

The contest closes on August 26 at noon. The public can vote online for their favorite nominee until then. People can vote one nominee per category, per day.

This year's festival is October 9 to 13.

For more information on the contest and other nominees, visit the USA Today 10 Best website.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the winners will be revealed.