Transgender athlete ban headed to the house floor

A bill banning transgender women from competing on sports teams that align with their gender identity is headed to the Idaho House after a party-line vote.

The house state affairs committee approved the bill from republican representative Barbara Ehardt after public testimony on Wednesday

The House State Affairs Committee approved the bill from Republican representative Barbara Ehardt after public testimony on Wednesday.

The legislation would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges, and universities.

According to Ehardt, the legislation, which prevents students who were born male -- even if they identify as female -- from playing on a girls or women's team, is needed because athletes who are genetically male have physical advantages over females and can limit female opportunities in sports.

Brandon Connelly, a transgender advocate in Twin Falls, says the bill is an attack on a minority group of the community.

"Transgender people are going to be fighting this," Connelly said. "We have transgender people; LGBTQ activists and allies that are at the capitol right now willing to testify willing to talk to legislatures."

Democratic representative Brooke Green, said the bill creates discriminatory policies against transgender athletes and violates the privacy of young adults by requiring a DNA analysis and inspection of internal and external reproductive anatomy.

"It's unnecessary; its invasive and quite frankly its government-mandated examination," Green told KMVT. "It's a medical procedure being mandated onto girls, in our high schools and collegiate sports, it's unnecessary its heavy-handed its not the place for government."

On the flip side, Ehardt told our Sherley Boursiquot via text message:

"It is ironic that as we celebrate 100 years of women's suffrage, we are having to address legislation that codifies girls & women's opportunities to participate in their own sports. We have come to far. We should not have to go backwards. "

She also said she is thrilled that the bill was sent to the House floor on a strong "do pass" recommendation.

Connelly said he and along with others in the LGBTQ community would fight this bill.

"If you want to try and put us in the ground, put us in the hole and bury us there, we're not going to stay there for long. We are going to keep pushing," Connelly said.