Transgender group to sue over Idaho birth certificate bill

A transgender rights group plans to sue the state of Idaho over a proposed bill that makes it illegal for someone to change their gender identity on a birth certificate. (Source: MGN)
Posted:

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A transgender rights group plans to sue the state of Idaho over a proposed bill that makes it illegal for someone to change their gender identity on a birth certificate.

KBOI-TV reported Sunday that the National Association of Transgendered People has prepared the lawsuit and will file it Monday.

The House Education Committee held a hearing on the bill last week and recommended sending it to the full House for a vote.

The bill introduced by Rep. Julianne Young, a Republican, would ban changes to a birth certificate if more than a year has passed since the person's birth.

In 2018, a federal magistrate ruled that Idaho had to accept applications from transgender people wishing to change their birth certificates.

 
