Trash company wants to 'dump breast cancer' with pink trash cart

A trash company based in Twin Falls wants to dump breast cancer, with a pink trash cart to help raise awareness.

PSI Environmental Systems, who picks up trash and recycling in Twin Falls and other cities in the Magic Valley, just rolled out the pink trash cart to help fight breast cancer.

"About three or four years ago my wife came to me, and she’s actually a breast cancer survivor, and she wanted to do something that we can do through work, either awareness and so it’s taken about that long to find a good partner, which we did with St. Luke's Magic Valley Foundation," said Jason Kirschenmann, a site manager with PSI.

Those who do get serviced by PSI can ask to change their regular blue trash bin to a pink can with a $50 donation.

All proceeds that are given to PSI for the bin will be given to the St. Luke's mobile mammography unit fund.

"Which provides mammograms to women who are without insurance or are under insured or have the needs," said Brent Evans, with St. Luke's Magic Valley Health Foundation. "Providing those mammograms are essential. So, early detection, that’s the difference between the survival and the ones that are not surviving and so we want to make sure those women that are not able to get the mammograms, can get those."

Evans said he just recently put out his pink bin on his street, and his neighbor saw it and went on the phone right away to order hers.

"We thought it was perfect because it’s such great exposure. Everyone has their cans out once a week and they’re waiting for somebody. Everybody in the neighborhood gets to see it," Evans said.

Kirschenmann said their goal is to at least get 200 of the pink carts they ordered out to the community.

"We figured that’s a $10,000 mark, we figured that could be a huge benefit to the foundation," he said.

Once they're almost out of the first 200 bins, they will then order another 200.

"With the Magic Valley growing like it is, it’s a great opportunity to raise money to have something that kind of lets the Magic Valley and Twin Falls, and the surrounding areas kind of stand out and to let people know they can make a difference by donating and having kind of having a cool pink trash can," Kirschenmann said.

If someone would like to order a pink breast cancer awareness cart, call PSI at 208-733-4441.

Kirschenmann said when someone requests for it, they will deliver in one to two days and take away their blue trash bin.