Magic Valley residents speak about traumatic brain Injury

Out of the 1.7 million people in Idaho, about 38,000 people have traumatic brain injuries, according to Russ Spearman, the principal investigator for the traumatic brain injury program at Idaho State University's Institute of Rural Health.

However, the bigger concern is what is being done about these brain injuries in the Gem State.

Spearman said Idaho has been the recipient of federal money since 2000; his program gets $150,000 per year for three years. The grant cycle ends May 31, 2021.

The traumatic brain injury (TBI) project team joined the Community Health Screening program though Idaho State University in 2014 to identify individuals with potential TBI and connect them to a primary care medical home and other specialty services.

Idaho is the only state to use two screening tools for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spearman said, adding Idaho does not receive any state funding, which would help greatly.

Michael Howell, of Twin Falls, was in a four-wheel accident 11 years ago. As a result, he had a seizure and underwent two brain surgeries.

He said he is still struggling to explain what he's going through, despite it being more than a decade.

"For us to come out of the shadows to find hope, it's painful sometimes," Howell said, "We don't want to get hurt again."

However, the next screening event will be on March 5 at the Idaho State University Health Fair in Pocatello.