Michael Howell is with the Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group at the College of Southern Idaho. He is disabled with a brain injury, but never really excepted it. He shares his story to help many people around the valley that are lost, lonely, and need help. Hopefully this group can help others find new ways of improving their lives and change their lifestyles.

Every traumatic brain injury is life altering, no matter the severity. Talking to others who have been through it or are going through it now is a great help for all involved. Get the support you need at the Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group.

The Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group will meet inside the Shields Building in room 109. (The 3rd Friday of the month, from September 2019 to May 2020).

