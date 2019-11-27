Traveling with Alzheimer's or Dementia

Traveling during the holidays can be hectic, but trips like these can be even more challenging for individuals who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

It's helpful to inform airlines that you will be traveling, so they can provide you with whatever assistance you may need. (Source: KMVT)

Whether you're a caregiver or someone who is diagnosed, there are a few precautions that can be taken when traveling to prepare for a great holiday season. It's helpful to inform airlines that you will be traveling, so they can provide you with whatever assistance you may need. Also consider wearing an identification bracelet or clothing tag to ensure safety.

"Always communicate, communication being key to all of that. You know turn and look at your person and say we're getting ready to go in the airport and there are going to be a lot of people, hold my hand and stay tight. You know be considerate and think about it could be scary, it could be confusing," says, Danielle Lyda a part of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) provided KMVT with a full list of things to consider for those diagnosed when traveling this holiday season:

• Advise airlines and hotels that you’re traveling with someone who has memory impairment and inform them of safety concerns and special needs.

• Inquire in advance with airports/train stations about security screening procedures. This way, you can familiarize the person beforehand about what will happen at the checkpoint to reduce potential anxiety.

• Plan the travel mode and timing of your trip in a manner that causes the least amount of anxiety and stress. Account for the person and their needs when making arrangements; if they travel better at a specific time of day, consider planning accordingly.

• Preserve the person’s routine as best as possible, including eating and sleeping schedules. Small or unfamiliar changes can be overwhelming and stressful to someone with dementia.

• Take regular breaks on road trips for food, bathroom visits, or rest.

• Bring snacks, water, activities and other comfort items (i.e., a blanket or the person’s favorite sweater), as well as an extra, comfortable change of clothing to adapt to climate changes.

• Consider utilizing an identification bracelet and clothing tags with your loved one’s full name and yours to ensure safety.

• Take important health and legal-related documentation, a list of current medications, and physician information with you.

• Depending on the trip duration and/or the stage of the person’s illness, consult with their physician to make sure travel is advisable.

