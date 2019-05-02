Tree falls on man cutting trees in Jerome

An elderly man was taken to an area hospital Thursday morning after being injured by a fallen tree.

The Jerome Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harrison said the man was cutting down small trees behind an apartment complex on the 1200 block of South Davis Street in Jerome when a tree fell on him.

The property owner was out helping cut down trees. He told a KMVT reporter at the scene that the man was cutting off some smaller branches when pressure was released causing a number of branches to fall on the man. The property owner removed the tree branches and drug them away from the man.

He started asking for help and for someone to call 911. One resident came out to and began giving chest compressions before paramedics arrived.

Harrison said the quick response and efforts of the Magic Valley Paramedics made a difference. Emergency crews did CPR and were able to get a pulse before putting the man on a medical helicopter.

Check back for updates.