Trial begins for infant murder case

Wednesday was the first day of trail for a first degree infant murder case in Twin Falls.

Joshua Molina was accused of the murder of his girlfriend's child in March 2018. On Wednesday, the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs questioned a witness, who spoke into Molina's and his girlfriend Amanda Dunlap's relationship. The witness said that when Dunlap and Molina moved in together, Dunlap began to become a less attentive mother.

The witness also gave several accounts of when she noticed bruising on Dunlap's young daughter, throughout the time that Dunlap and Molina lived together.

