Annual Trick or Treat Main Street held

Saturday from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. was Trick or Treat Main Street in Twin Falls.

The street was filled with kids dressed up in their costumes, and getting a head start on filling their bags up with candy and other tasty treats.

Children from all over the Magic Valley come to trick or treat, usually getting between 4,000-5,000 people downtown during the 2-hour period.

Trick or Treat Main Street has been a standing tradition downtown for close to 30 years, and 12 years ago, the owners of Music Center Inc. and Susan’s Antiques & Collectibles took over and have been putting on this event ever since.

"Jenny Wilcox and I decided we needed to step in and we kind of took it over and this has been my pet project downtown for several years now and it just all falls together. It's an organic event whether we promote it or not, these kids are going to be here," says Susan Hall, owner of Susan’s Antiques & Collectibles.

This year there were 40 merchants that set up shop waiting for the trick or treaters to make their way down Main Avenue. Although numbers may have been lower due to the wind, everyone still had some great pre-Halloween fun.

