Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic. (Source: National Hurricane Center)
Updated: Sat 9:03 PM, Aug 24, 2019

MIAMI (AP) — A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday when it nears the central Lesser Antilles.

At 11 p.m. EDT Saturday, the storm’s center was located at about 635 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph.

No watches or warnings have been issued, but forecasters said watches will likely be necessary Sunday for parts of the Lesser Antilles.

