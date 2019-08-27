Trout to be stocked in September at Magic Valley locations

JEROME, idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game released the September trout stocking schedule for the Magic Valley Region.

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking nearly 29,000, 10-12-inch catchable-sized rainbow trout at a number of Magic Valley locations. According to a news release, all stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Location Week to be stocked Number of fish
Niagara Springs Sept. 2-6 250
Crystal Springs Lake Sept. 2-6 300
Lake Cleveland Sept. 2-6 5,200
Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 2-6 360
Riley Creek Pond Sept. 2-6 360
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept. 2-6 350

Riley Creek Pond Sept. 9-13 360
Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept. 9-13 5,000
Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 9-13 360
Frank Oster Lake #2 Sept. 9-13 250
Frank Oster Lake #3 Sept. 9-13 450
Frank Oster Lake #4 Sept. 9-13 450
Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept. 9-13 8,000

Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 16-20 360
Riley Creek Pond Sept. 16-20 360
Dierkes Lake Sept. 16-20 4,500

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept. 23-27 350
Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 23-27 360
Riley Creek Pond Sept. 23-27 360
Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond Sept. 23-27 100
Niagara Springs Sept. 23-27 250
Crystal Springs Lake Sept. 23-27 300

 
