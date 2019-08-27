Trout to be stocked in September at Magic Valley locations

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game released the September trout stocking schedule for the Magic Valley Region.

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking nearly 29,000, 10-12-inch catchable-sized rainbow trout at a number of Magic Valley locations. According to a news release, all stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Location Week to be stocked Number of fish

Niagara Springs Sept. 2-6 250

Crystal Springs Lake Sept. 2-6 300

Lake Cleveland Sept. 2-6 5,200

Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 2-6 360

Riley Creek Pond Sept. 2-6 360

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept. 2-6 350

Riley Creek Pond Sept. 9-13 360

Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept. 9-13 5,000

Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 9-13 360

Frank Oster Lake #2 Sept. 9-13 250

Frank Oster Lake #3 Sept. 9-13 450

Frank Oster Lake #4 Sept. 9-13 450

Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Sept. 9-13 8,000

Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 16-20 360

Riley Creek Pond Sept. 16-20 360

Dierkes Lake Sept. 16-20 4,500

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond Sept. 23-27 350

Frank Oster Lake #1 Sept. 23-27 360

Riley Creek Pond Sept. 23-27 360

Niagara Springs Wood Duck Pond Sept. 23-27 100

Niagara Springs Sept. 23-27 250

Crystal Springs Lake Sept. 23-27 300