Truck pulling horse trailer catches fire east of Buhl

No humans or animals were reportedly injured Sunday afternoon when a truck pulling a trailer caught fire east of Buhl.

Buhl Fire Chief Andrew Stevens said fire crews knocked down the fire within about five minutes.

“My crew, they arrived and did a good job. I think everything went well,” he said, on the phone. “(We) had a quick response time.”

Stevens said the fire started in the engine compartment of the pickup-truck and the cause was undetermined. There were two people in the truck and two horse in the trailer, all escaped injury.

The truck caught fire at about 2:44 p.m., just west of 1600 E 4200 N. The fire spread to the edge of the field, and about a hundred yards to the base of a power pole before being controlled by 3:03 p.m., the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

Stevens said the pickup truck is a total loss, but he believes the trailer is fine.

The sheriff's office also posted some pictures on Facebook and thanked the Buhl Fire Department for a quick response, preventing a fire from getting out of control.