Truck slams into Illinois Starbucks; 3 taken to hospital

Police say a pickup truck has slammed into an Illinois Starbucks, injuring five people and causing massive damage to the coffee shop.

Patrick Polidori, public affairs officer for McHenry police, told The Associated Press that the driver and four people at the cafe were injured.

Three were taken to the hospital.

Polidori said it wasn’t known why the full-sized pickup ran off the roadway in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago, and collided with the building.

