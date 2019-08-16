Trucker recognized for traveling 9 million miles without an accident

You see truck drivers at truck stops, and pass them while you’re on your everyday commute. But did you know truck driving is the eighth most dangerous job in the country?

Barry Queebodeaux, celebrated for driving 9 million miles accident free. (Source: WLBT)

Thursday, one trucker was recognized for his safe driving skills.

For Barry Queebodeaux an average day at work consists of loading up and gearing up - all in preparation to hit the road.

Queebodeaux is just one of the millions of truck drivers who travel across the country for days, or even weeks at a time.

Queebodeaux is being honored by KLLM Trucking for traveling every mile accident free - 34 years and 9 million miles later.

As much as Queebodeaux enjoys his day to day life, it can be dangerous. So Queebodeaux's main concern is the safety of others.

“I just pay attention to all my surroundings, I am always observing everything around me. I have to make sure to watch out for other people because you never know what they are thinking.”

That also includes making sure the truck is in tip top shape.

“KLLM keeps their equipment in good shape. We do regular maintenance on all our trucks and trailers. The trucks have a lot of safety features. Things like if you get too close to a vehicle it will apply the brakes.”

Queebodeaux spends more time in his truck then he does at home, often missing out on holidays, special occasions, and time with family.

“I am gone away from home a lot. I might get back to the house maybe once a week.”

But Queebodeaux's says he does it for the love of the Job, and the moments he does get with family, he cherishes even more.

“When I am home we really enjoy that time together because we don’t get that very often. A lot of people ask me ‘Barry, when are you going to finally retire?’ I tell them heck! Why retire? I’m having too much fun!”

