Trump impeachment acquittal on track ahead of Senate vote

President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate. An afternoon vote will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.

President Donald Trump leaves the White House for a campaign trip to Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A majority of senators have now expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there’s nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to convict and remove the president from office.

The vote also comes at the start of a tumultuous campaign for the White House. Trump is eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid.

