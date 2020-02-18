Trump pardons Edward DeBartolo Jr., former San Francisco 49ers owner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

DeBartolo Jr. built the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-'90s dynasty. He was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history.

In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House announced the surprise decision to reporters Tuesday.

