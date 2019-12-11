Trump signs order targeting college anti-Semitism

President Donald Trump shows the executive order he signed combating anti-Semitism in the U.S. during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Updated: Wed 8:06 PM, Dec 11, 2019

(AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting what his administration describes as a growing problem with anti-Semitic harassment on college campuses.

Trump has sought to closely align himself with Israel, a move that appeals to many evangelical voters, too.

He says the order sends a message to universities to reject anti-Semitism if they want federal dollars.

Critics say the order is designed less to combat anti-Semitism than to have a chilling effect on free speech and to crack down on campus critics of Israel.

