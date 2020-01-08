President Trump to host first 2020 "Keep America Great" rally in Toledo, OH

Both republicans and democrats say Ohio is a key battleground state in the upcoming election. That’s why President Trump will head to Toledo. He’s hoping to win voters over, as lawmakers gear up for the impeachment trail.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to the audience as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Snyder)

While President Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016, President Obama cinched the vote in 2008, and again 4 years later.

Cassie Smedile with the Republican National Committee says the President is expected to draw voters in with talks of the economy. She says, he'll likely tout the strength of the U.S military and his record on job creation.

"Families are coming back," said Smedile. "People who thought they had to move away to a different state are coming home."

Meanwhile in Washington, lawmakers are back in session after the holiday, gearing up for the president’s impeachment trial. With developments in the Middle East, there’s no doubt the president has a lot on his plate.

Toledo democrat Representative Marcy Kaptur voted for impeachment, but since he’ll be in town, she says, she hopes the President will take the time to touch on topics that matter to the heartland.

“I don’t think he’s really going to set foot on the streets of Toledo, or help us on Lake Erie issues that are so terribly serious and a regional challenge,” said Kaptur.

The President’s next scheduled campaign stop is Tuesday in Milwaukee.

The Toledo rally will begin at 7:00p.m. on Thursday at the Huntington Center.

