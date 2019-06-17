Magic Valley Boys and Girls Club particiapte in Twin Falls Cowboys Legion Baseball clinic

Children at the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley soaked up the nice weather on Monday and played some ball with the Twin Falls Cowboys American Legion baseball teams.

The annual baseball clinic is part of the team's effort to interact with the community and give back by providing lessons for the youth.

The children learn how to catch, throw and pitch.

"I had been going to camps just like these, high school guys helping me, I've grown up and now I'm one of the high schools guys helping these kids out. It's really great giving back to the community," Magnum Hofstetter said.

Lucas Young, a pitcher for the teams said he's glad to be part of the event because he will be passing down his skills to a younger generation.

"I love teaching pitching, it's always been my favorite part," Young said. "I love to teach them how to throw strikes, how to throw different pitches. It's really fun for me."

The teams are gearing up to play in the Battle of Omaha Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday.