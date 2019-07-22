Twin Falls Sheriff's Office warns of dangers at Pillar Falls

Following a woman who slipped and broke her leg Sunday at Pillar Falls, KMVT wanted to see just how dangerous that area is.

KMVT talked with Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office about the dangers.

“This is a place where a lot of people come and play, and they're not prepared for it, and they end up in a bad way,” Brown said.

Sunday afternoon's accident was just one of many the Sheriff's Office has responded to at the falls.

“We've got bad water areas at times, we've got slips and falls on the trails in the canyon,” Brown explained.

People may remember last year's near drowning of an Idaho Falls boy at this very spot.

Brown calls it one of the most dangerous places down here.

“People will get above that chute and play in the water, it's a hot day, the waters nice and cool, and they're not prepared for what happens. The water is still swift, even though it's not real deep, and it washes them downstream. And unfortunately there's a spot down there that catches them, and we've had people drown there. We've had some successful rescues there, but unfortunately the death has occurred also,” Brown explained.

Brown also had this word of advice to people who do come down.

“Don't come down without ropes and the proper climbing gear, and without a partner or somebody to help. If you're coming down here on the water, in a canoe or kayak, or power boat, absolutely have your life jackets, sound producing devices, and any other legal equipment that you're required to have,” Brown said.