Twin Fall City Council passes height exemption on mixed use building

Residents gathered Monday night at City Hall expressing concerns for the new building and some expressing a positive outlook toward this new addition.

The council was voting on whether or not they were going to allow the new six-story, mixed use building to be 75 feet tall. The current maximum limit for buildings in Twin Falls is 50 feet high. This new building will be taking the space of the recently closed Idaho Youth Ranch building which currently stands 30 feet tall. Therefore this new building will make the Idaho Youth Ranch 45 feet taller.

Concerns raised by residents were topics such as, lack of parking, and the respect to history and the skyline of downtown Twin Falls.

Some residents spoke in favor of the new building saying that it will help revitalize downtown Twin Falls.

The exemption was passed 7 to 0.